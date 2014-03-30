(Repeats story published on Sunday; no change to text)
PERTH, March 30 Australia has appointed a former
chief of its defence forces to coordinate the country's support
for the search for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight
MH370, Prime Minister Tony Abbott said on Sunday.
Air Chief Marshal Angus Houston will lead a new Joint Agency
Coordination Centre (JACC) based in Perth, from where the search
for the missing plane was being carried out in the Indian Ocean.
The Australian government is coordinating the search for
MH370, which has involved 60 aircraft and ships, and
cooperation between more than two dozen countries.
The new JACC, headed by Houston, will aim to maintain clear
lines of communication between all international partners as
well as with the families of passengers, many of whom are
expected to travel to Perth.
Malaysia holds overall responsibility for the search for
MH370, which vanished from civilian radar screens on March 8,
less than one hour into its flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
"The JACC will provide a single contact point for families
to gain up-to-date information and travel assistance including
visa services, accommodation advice, interpreter services and
counselling," Abbott said in a statement.
The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) said 10
aircraft from China, Australia, South Korea, Japan, the United
States and Malaysia were searching on Sunday. Eight ships are
also involved.
