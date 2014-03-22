(Repeats to wider subscription base)
By Matt Siegel
PERTH, Australia, March 22 The first Chinese
plane heading to Australia to join the hunt for a missing
Malaysia Airlines jet landed at the wrong airport on
Saturday, underscoring the difficulties facing the increasingly
complex multinational search effort.
The Chinese IL-76 military aircraft made an unexpected stop
at Perth International Airport before heading to its correct
destination at RAAF Base Pearce outside Perth, where search and
rescue operations for Flight MH370, which has been missing for
two weeks, are now being coordinated.
"They landed at Perth and then they landed here," RAAF
Corporal Janine Fabre told Reuters. "We don't know why."
RAAF Base Pearce, a dusty collection of runways and
low-slung buildings about 35 km (21 miles) north of Perth, is
taking on the feel of a model United Nations as aircraft and
ships - not to mention journalists - from at least six countries
descend on the region.
But as the number of search vehicles and nationalities
increases, so too do the challenges including security
sensibilities, language and operational and command issues.
Six aircraft and two merchant vessels are now scouring an
area of the remote southern Indian Ocean where suspected debris
was spotted by a satellite.
U.S., New Zealand and Australian aircraft on site for three
days are now being joined by those from China, Japan and India.
All are here to search the zone in the Indian Ocean, more than
2,000 km (1,200 miles) southwest of Perth, where the debris was
sighted by satellites six days ago.
Each of the countries has its own motivations, said Andrew
Davies, a senior analyst with the Australian Strategic Policy
Institute. The majority of the 239 people onboard were Chinese
nationals, for example, while Japan may be trying to repay
Australia for its help during the 2011 Fukushima nuclear
disaster.
Still Davies says that those and additional factors, such as
long-standing diplomatic tensions between China and Japan, will
be unlikely to derail the mission.
"There might be some practical difficulties with
interoperability, data-sharing and communication systems and
those sorts of things, but there shouldn't be anything beyond
the good of man," he told Reuters.
Located in the town of Bullsbrook, Pearce is the main air
force base for Western Australia. Its main function is to train
pilots for the Australian and Singapore air forces, so it does
have some history in international coordination.
Speaking to reporters at the base on Saturday, RAAF Captain
Craig Heap and Deputy Prime Minister Warren Truss praised the
Chinese in particular for their assistance and said that they
remained confident despite the obvious challenges.
"It's a very difficult search but at the end of the day if
there is something out there and we're on top of the area often
enough, there's a reasonable chance that we will find
something," he said.
This mission, however, is of a scale far beyond anything
Pearce has ever seen before. That much has been made clear by
the massive media contingent that has descended on the base over
the past 72 hours.
Gary Booth, an RAAF spokesman at Pearce, told Reuters that
the biggest logistical challenge actually seemed to be
coordinating the journalists, not the rescue vehicles.
"I've done one or two big media events mate, but I've never
seen anything like this," he said.
