* Letter of Intent signed for 20 CS100 planes worth $1.5 bln
* flymojo has option to buy 20 more, raising order to $2.9
bln
* Deal could mark Bombardier's first CSeries sales in SE
Asia
By Praveen Menon
LANGKAWI, Malaysia, March 17 A new privately
held Malaysian airline intends to buy 20 Bombardier Inc
CS100 aircraft for $1.5 billion, in what could be the
Canadian planemaker's first order in Southeast Asia for its
long-delayed CSeries passenger jet program.
The airline, called flymojo, could also buy 20 more
aircraft, which would raise the value of the deal to $2.94
billion, according to a letter of intent announced on Tuesday at
the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace show.
Montreal-based Bombardier is under pressure to bring the
CSeries into service after years of delays and cost overruns.
The smaller CS100 started test flights in 2013.
The company has tried to sell the CSeries to Southeast Asian
airlines such as Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd and
Indonesia's Lion Air, but it has been unsuccessful in the face
stiff competition from Boeing and Airbus in one
of the region's fastest growing airline markets.
If the deal with flymojo is firmed up, it will finally give
the Canadian planemaker a toehold in the region.
The airline will begin flying in the first quarter of 2016
and focus on regional routes, Managing Director Janardhanan
Gopala Krishnan said, without disclosing details about its
owners. The full-service airline will be based at Senai
International Airport in Johor, near Singapore, but it was not
immediately clear when it plans to firm up the Bombardier order.
Bombardier builds private jets and smaller passenger
aircraft that can seat up to 100 passengers, and has spent
billions developing the CSeries, which can seat up to 160
passengers. This puts it in direct competition with the smallest
variants of the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 family of aircraft.
