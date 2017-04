Personnel walk past a grounded Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C Orion that has been used in the search for Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 over the Indian Ocean, at RAAF base Pearce near Perth, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

BEIJING China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it hopes Britain will provide satellite data by British firm Inmarsat (ISA.L) on the missing Malaysian Airlines plane.

When asked whether China wants Britain to give China the satellite information, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said he hoped the "relevant country" could provide it.

Citing groundbreaking satellite-data analysis by Inmarsat, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Monday that Malaysia Airlines MASM.KL Flight MH370, which vanished more than two weeks ago while flying to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur, had crashed in the southern Indian Ocean.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Writing by Sui-Lee Wee)