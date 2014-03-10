BEIJING, March 10 China's Foreign Ministry on
Monday urged Malaysia to step up search and investigation
efforts over a missing Malaysia Airlines jetliner with
239 people on board.
Ministry spokesman Qin Gang made the comments at a daily
news briefing.
Questions have mounted over possible security lapses and
whether a bomb or hijacking could have brought down the
Beijing-bound plane, after Interpol confirmed at least two
passengers used stolen passports and said it was checking
whether others aboard used false identity documents.
