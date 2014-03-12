BEIJING, March 12 China's air force will add two
planes to the search for a missing Malaysia Airlines jetliner,
the country's civil aviation chief said on Wednesday, adding
that search and rescue efforts would be broadened to include
land areas.
Li Jiaxiang, chairman of the Civil Aviation Adiministration
of China, made the comments on the sidelines of China's annual
parliament.
In one of the most baffling mysteries in recent aviation
history, a massive search operation has so far found no trace of
the aircraft days after it disappeared carrying 239 passengers
and crew.
