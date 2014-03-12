BEIJING, March 12 China's foreign ministry said
on Wednesday that its aircraft are not conducting searches over
land for a missing Malaysia Airlines jetliner but that it was
expanding searches at sea.
Ministry spokesman Qin Gang made the statement at a regular
press briefing. Earlier in the day the chief of China's civil
aviation authority said that searches would be broadened to
include land areas.
In one of the most baffling mysteries in recent aviation
history, a massive search operation has so far found no trace of
the aircraft days after it disappeared carrying 239 passengers
and crew.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Writing by Michael Martina)