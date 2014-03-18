BEIJING, March 18 China said on Tuesday that
China has deployed 20 satellites to search for the missing
Malaysia Airlines jetliner with 239 people on board.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei made the comments at a
daily news briefing.
China has begun to searching for the missing jet in Chinese
territory which covers a northern corridor through which the
aircraft could have flown, state media said earlier in the day.
No trace of the plane has been found more than a week after
it vanished but investigators believe it was diverted by someone
with deep knowledge of the plane and commercial navigation.