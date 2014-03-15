BEIJING, March 15 China's foreign ministry said on Saturday it was demanding that Malaysia keep providing more thorough and accurate information about a Malaysia Airlines flight that was on its way to Beijing when it disappeared a week ago.

China is also asking Malaysia to get more countries involved in the search, and that China will ask for other relevant countries to help look for the plane, the ministry said in a statement.

Investigators believe someone aboard the airliner deliberately shut off its communications and tracking systems, turned the plane around and flew for nearly seven hours after it vanished, Prime Minister Najib Razak said earlier on Saturday.