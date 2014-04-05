BEIJING, April 5 A Chinese patrol ship searching
for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 detected a pulse
signal with a frequency of 37.5 kHz per second in the south
Indian Ocean on Saturday, state news agency Xinhua reported.
37.5 kHz per second is currently the international standard
frequency for the underwater locator beacon on a plane's "black
box".
A black box detector deployed by the vessel Haixun 01 picked
up the signal at around 25 degrees south latitude and 101
degrees east longitude, Xinhua said. It has yet to be
established whether it is related to the missing jet.
Xinhua also said a Chinese air force plane spotted a number
of white floating objects in the search area.
