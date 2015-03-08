BEIJING, March 8 China's foreign minister said
on Sunday the search for a Malaysian Airlines flight which
vanished one year ago will not stop.
"The search for MH370 will continue," Chinese Foreign
Minister Wang Yi said on the sidelines of an annual meeting of
China's parliament.
No trace has been found of the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777
aircraft, which disappeared a year ago on Sunday carrying
239 passengers and crew, in what has become one of the greatest
mysteries in aviation history.
Most of those on board were from China.
Flight MH370 vanished from radar screens shortly after
taking off from Kuala Lumpur, bound for Beijing. Investigators
believe it was flown thousands of miles off course before
eventually crashing into the Indian Ocean.
Australia's deputy prime minister said recently the search
for the plane could not go on forever, and discussions were
already under way between Australia, China and Malaysia as to
whether to call off the hunt within weeks.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Ben Blanchard;
Editing by Robert Birsel)