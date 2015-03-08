BEIJING, March 8 China's foreign minister said on Sunday the search for a Malaysian Airlines flight which vanished one year ago will not stop.

"The search for MH370 will continue," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on the sidelines of an annual meeting of China's parliament.

No trace has been found of the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 aircraft, which disappeared a year ago on Sunday carrying 239 passengers and crew, in what has become one of the greatest mysteries in aviation history.

Most of those on board were from China.

Flight MH370 vanished from radar screens shortly after taking off from Kuala Lumpur, bound for Beijing. Investigators believe it was flown thousands of miles off course before eventually crashing into the Indian Ocean.

Australia's deputy prime minister said recently the search for the plane could not go on forever, and discussions were already under way between Australia, China and Malaysia as to whether to call off the hunt within weeks.

(Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel)