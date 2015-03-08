(Adds comment)
BEIJING, March 8 China's foreign minister said
on Sunday the search for a Malaysian Airlines flight which
vanished one year ago will not stop, adding that the government
will keep providing whatever help it can to relatives of those
on board.
"The search for MH370 will continue," Chinese Foreign
Minister Wang Yi said on the sidelines of an annual meeting of
China's parliament.
"Today must be a tough day for the family members of those
onboard," Wang added. "Our hearts are with you."
No trace has been found of the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777
aircraft, which disappeared a year ago on Sunday carrying
239 passengers and crew, in what has become one of the greatest
mysteries in aviation history.
Most of those on board were from China.
Flight MH370 vanished from radar screens shortly after
taking off from Kuala Lumpur, bound for Beijing. Investigators
believe it was flown thousands of miles off course before
eventually crashing into the Indian Ocean.
Australia's deputy prime minister said recently the search
for the plane could not go on forever, and discussions were
already under way between Australia, China and Malaysia as to
whether to call off the hunt within weeks.
Wang said that Malaysian Airlines has started compensation
work for family members.
"We will provide all necessary assistance and services to
each family of those onboard the plane," he said. "We will help
you uphold legitimate interests and lawful rights."
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Ben Blanchard;
Editing by Robert Birsel)