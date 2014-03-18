Family members of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 react as they listen to a briefing from the airline company at a hotel in Beijing, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING China said on Tuesday that it has deployed 21 satellites to search for the missing Malaysia Airlines jetlinerMASM.KL with 239 people on board.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei made the comments at a daily news briefing.

China has begun searching for the missing jet in those parts of its own territory covered by a northern corridor that the aircraft could have flown through, state media said earlier in the day.

No trace of the plane has been found more than a week after it vanished, but investigators believe it was diverted by someone with deep knowledge of the plane and commercial navigation.

