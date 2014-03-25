BEIJING, March 25 Chinese President Xi Jinping
will send a special envoy to Kuala Lumpur to consult with the
Malaysian government over the missing Malaysia Airlines
plane, state news agency Xinhua said on Tuesday.
Xinhua said Xi "has ordered to send a special envoy to Kuala
Lumpur". It did not name the envoy.
In a separate statement, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said
China will ask Malaysia to provide more detailed and accurate
information on the plane, according to a government microblog
account.
Li said the most important task at present is to search for
the missing plane and he expressed sympathy to the family
members.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Writing by Sui-Lee Wee)