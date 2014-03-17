KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 A communications system
in the missing Malaysia Airlines jetliner could have
been switched off before or after the last verbal contact with
the flight deck, which likely came from the co-pilot, the
airline's chief executive said on Monday.
"We don't know when the ACARS system was switched off. What
we know is the last transmission," chief executive Ahmad Jauhari
Yahya told reporters.
Suspicions of hijacking or sabotage had hardened on Sunday
after officials said the last radio message from the cockpit was
spoken after someone had begun disabling ACARS, one of the
plane's automatic tracking systems.