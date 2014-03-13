(Reverts to author's correct spelling of Hishammuddin)
By Stuart Grudgings
KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 One of the world's most
perplexing aviation mysteries is casting a harsh spotlight on
Malaysia's government, as a leadership unused to heavy scrutiny
comes under intense international criticism for a litany of
confusing messages and a perceived lack of transparency.
Five days after Malaysia Airlines flight MH370
disappeared from civilian radar screens, a huge international
search operation has failed to turn up a trace of the Boeing
jetliner that was carrying 239 passengers and crew.
Frustration over the fruitless search has increasingly been
directed at Malaysian officials after a series of fumbling news
conferences, incorrect details given by the national airline,
and a long delay in divulging details of the military's tracking
of what could have been the plane hundreds of miles off course.
The missteps have ranged from conflicting information about
the last time of contact with the jet to the sharing of photos
of two passengers in which they had the same pair of legs.
"The Malaysians deserve to be criticized - their handling of
this has been atrocious," said Ernest Bower, a Southeast Asia
specialist at the Center for Strategic and International Studies
in Washington.
Government officials say they are coping as best they can
with an exceptional, highly complex crisis.
Confusion, false leads, and misinformation are common in the
initial hours of air disasters in any country.
But China, whose citizens made up around two-thirds of the
passengers on board the flight, has barely hidden its impatience
with Malaysia, urging it several times to step up the search and
investigation efforts.
The head of the Civil Aviation Authority of China, Li
Jiaxiang, told reporters on Thursday that the message had been
repeated to Malaysia's special envoy in the Chinese capital.
"Yesterday Malaysia's special envoy arrived in Beijing, and
the CAAC asked of him that Malaysia step up search efforts and
increase their scope, and that we hope that Malaysia's
information release and communication can be smoother," he said.
FAMILIES ANGRY
Some families of the up to 154 missing Chinese have voiced
fury at what they said was the slow release of information.
Verbal abuse and water bottles were hurled at representatives of
the government-owned airline in Beijing.
"The core of Malaysia's information hasn't been consistent
from start to finish," said China's widely read and influential
Global Times tabloid, published by the Communist Party's
official People's Daily.
"It certainly hits at the confidence that the rest of the
world has in Malaysia's ability to be the nucleus of the rescue
mission," the paper added.
Other governments have praised the Malaysian effort, but
some officials have complained of a lack of communication and
information sharing that has slowed initial fact-finding.
U.S. officials said Malaysia's failure to disclose the
military's radar tracking data until days after the plane's
disappearance meant important evidence may have disappeared.
"The lack of communication about what is going on is
catastrophic," said one Western regulatory source, asking not to
be identified. "We are in the fourth dimension here."
COMMUNICATION DEFICIT
Malaysia's government, one of the longest-serving in the
democratic world with the same coalition in power for the 57
years since independence, has struggled to cope with the harsh
glare of international scrutiny.
The ruling United Malays National Organisation has long been
criticised, including by some of its own members, for cronyism,
an authoritarian streak and breeding a political culture in
which loyalty is prized over talent.
Majority ethnic Malays have benefited from a system of
economic and social privileges that has steadily alienated
ethnic Chinese and Indians, who make up large minorities in the
nation of 29 million people.
Just a day before the plane vanished, a court convicted
opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim of sodomy and sentenced him to
five years in prison, overturning his acquittal two years ago in
a ruling that supporters and international human rights groups
say was politically influenced.
Ministries often meet requests for information or interviews
with silence.
"There was a lot of confusion on the first and second days
of this incident," a senior Malaysian defence official with
knowledge of the operations told Reuters.
"A lot of permissioning, especially when you start sharing
information with other ministries in government. I admit there
is a lot of bureaucracy and we were slow."
Malaysia's response has been overseen personally by Prime
Minister Najib Razak, who put his cousin - the defence and
acting transport minister Hishammuddin Hussein - in charge of
day-to-day operations and interaction with the media.
"This is unique what we are going through," Hishammuddin
told reporters at a Wednesday news conference, batting away
their complaints over a lack of transparency. "Coordinating with
so many countries is not easy."
The frequency of news conferences given to hundreds of
reporters now massed at a hotel next to the international
airport has dwindled sharply since the first day. The delayed
briefing on Wednesday evening was the first to give details on
the search operation in two days.
CONFUSION FROM START
The confusion began hours after the flight vanished from air
traffic control radar early on Saturday morning. Malaysian
Airlines initially said the plane lost contact at 2:40 a.m., two
hours after its departure. Hours later, it corrected the time to
1:30 a.m.
As details emerged that some passengers had boarded the
flight using stolen passports, Malaysia's home minister was
quoted by state news agency Bernama as saying that two men
travelling on Italian and Austrian documents had "Asian faces".
That was denied by Hishammuddin, and the muddle deepened
when Malaysia's aviation chief attempted a confusing analogy
with the black Italian footballer Mario Balotelli.
The men turned out to be Iranians who were not suspected of
being connected with the disappearance of the plane.
On Tuesday, police displayed pictures of the two in which
their legs appeared exactly the same, sparking speculation of a
cover-up. Police later said this was a photocopying error,
according to local media.
National police chief Khalid Abu Bakar flatly denied a
statement by the aviation chief that there were five passengers
who checked-in for the flight and did not board. Malaysia
Airlines later clarified there had been four passengers who did
not show up at the airport for the flight.
Perhaps the greatest confusion was generated by the
Malaysian military's revelation on Sunday that the plane may
have turned back from its scheduled path off Malaysia's east
coast before disappearing.
Officials did not give more details on the suspected
"turnback" until Wednesday, leaving a gap that was filled by
speculation the government was hiding something and doubts over
whether the search was being conducted in the right place.
On Wednesday, officials confirmed they tracked an
unidentified aircraft into the Malacca Strait, hundreds of miles
and off the opposite coast from where the jet went missing.
Bowers, the Southeast Asia specialist, said Malaysia's
apparent mishandling of the situation could have long-term
strategic consequences in a region where China's economic and
military might is growing rapidly.
"They have no maritime domain awareness and it doesn't look
like they have a strong command and control structure and
they're not well coordinated with friends. Sadly, that's what
the MH370 situation demonstrates," he said of Malaysia.
"It's not good and it fits in with the narrative I believe
is forming in Beijing that China should and needs to take
control."
