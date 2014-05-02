PARIS May 2 Fresh questions have been raised
over air traffic co-ordination after a preliminary report on the
Malaysia Airlines plane that disappeared almost two
months ago revealed 90 minutes of wasted effort while
controllers looked in the wrong country.
While Flight MH370's disappearance has led to calls for
real-time tracking, it has also re-focused attention on the gap
between what controllers sometimes think and see, which
complicated early efforts to find Air France 447 in 2009.
Some 25 minutes after the Malaysian jet was first reported
missing over the Gulf of Thailand on March 8, the airline told
controllers that it had flown onto Cambodian airspace. It later
added it had been able to exchange signals, the report said.
Half an hour later, the airline reassured controllers that
the Boeing 777 was in a "normal condition" based on a
signal placing it even further east, on the other side of
Vietnam.
In fact, by then it had flown back west across Malaysia and
was already on a new southerly course thought to have taken it
across the tip of Indonesia and towards the Indian Ocean, where
investigators believe it crashed with 239 people on board.
The false trail appears to have cost controllers time,
according to maps and a chronology released on Thursday.
Unnoticed by civil controllers because its transponder was
switched off, and deemed no threat by a military radar
controller, the aircraft flew back across Malaysia and the
Malacca Straits for an hour while the airline believed it was in
Cambodian and then Vietnamese airspace.
The airline later told controllers the information had been
based on a "projection" and was not reliable, according to the
report.
Malaysia Airlines could not be reached for comment.
The confusion echoes a fumble when Air France 447 vanished
over the Atlantic five years ago. Controllers at first mistook a
virtual flight path for the plane's actual course, according to
an official report, which may have delayed a search operation.
In both cases, people on the ground were looking only at
projections when they thought they were looking at real data.
HIGH TRAFFIC
Both events illustrate the problems in handling a growing
amount of air traffic crossing through remote areas, where
controllers and dispatchers sometimes have to fill in the blanks
by anticipating where an aircraft should be.
"It is a natural consequence of the old traditional industry
ways, which are limited by communications capability," said air
traffic control expert Hans Weber, president of U.S.-based
consultancy TECOP International.
Experts say such methods are not necessarily unsafe because
controllers simply compensate for uncertainty by leaving a
bigger "bubble" of vacant space around a jet to avoid collision.
But that can also lead to delays and greater congestion.
"Controllers anticipate where a plane's next call should
come from: that is what they do because that is all they have to
work with," said Weber.
Many private satellite firms are offering flight tracking
services, but analysts say they face problems of capacity due to
sharp rises in global air traffic expected over coming years.
Such issues could be overtaken by broader plans for a
radical overhaul of air traffic control in the next decade in
the United States and Europe, using satellites. But the schemes
are costly and have not yet been widely adopted elsewhere.
(Additional reporting by Siva Govindasamy; Editing by Raju
Gopalakrishnan)