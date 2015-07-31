SYDNEY, July 31 For Australian boating
enthusiast Stephen Knight, the news of plane debris washing up
on the French island of Reunion in the Indian Ocean this week
didn't come as a surprise.
A Malaysian official and aviation experts have said the
piece of debris, a 2-2.5 metres (6.5-8 feet) long wing surface
known as flaperon, is almost certainly part of a Boeing 777, the
same type of aircraft as Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, which
disappeared without a trace 16 months ago with 239 passengers
and crew on board.
Reunion is roughly 3,700 km (2,300 miles) from the broad
expanse of the southern Indian Ocean off Australia where search
efforts have been focused.
Knight lost his boat in rough seas near the Australian city
of Perth in 2013. It washed up on a small island off Madagascar
nine months later.
Knight's story adds weight to widespread conviction that
vast, rotating currents sweeping the southern Indian Ocean could
have deposited wreckage from MH370 near Africa.
"When I heard about the finding of the wing I thought about
my boat," Knight, who is also the managing director of financial
firm Knight Management Services Pty Ltd, told Reuters.
Knight, who had given up all hopes of ever getting back his
boat, found his 'LeisureCat' at Mayotte, a small island to the
north of Madagascar about 7400 km west of Perth. Reunion, on the
other hand, is to the east of Madagascar.
"The wing is obviously a lot lighter in structure than what
my boat would have been. The fact that the wing has taken longer
and travelled less far in distance - it all adds up."
If confirmed to be part of the missing Boeing 777,
experts will try to model its drift to retrace where the debris
came from.
