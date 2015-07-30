KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 Malaysia Airlines
said on Thursday it was premature to speculate on the
origin of aircraft debris that had washed up on La Reunion
island in the southern Indian Ocean east of Madagascar.
No trace has been found of MH370, a Boeing 777, which
disappeared in March last year carrying 239 passengers and crew
from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, in what has become one of the
greatest mysteries in aviation history.
The statement said Malaysia Airlines was working with
authorities to determine the origin of the debris.
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Paul Tait)