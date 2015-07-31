By Swati Pandey
| SYDNEY, July 31
SYDNEY, July 31 The discovery of plane debris
washed up on a remote island in the southern Indian Ocean has
rekindled efforts by family members of passengers on board a
missing Malaysia Airlines flight to seek greater compensation,
aviation lawyers said.
Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 disappeared in
March last year en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239
passengers and crew on board. No trace of the plane has been
found yet but the appearance of an object, identified by
aviation experts as part of a wing, on Reunion island east of
Madagascar could offer the first real clue.
Most of those on board were Chinese. Zhang Qihuai, a lawyer
representing the families, told Reuters more than 30 family
members in China have already agreed to sue if the debris is
confirmed to be a part of the missing plane.
Joseph Wheeler, special counsel at Maurice Blackburn Lawyers
in the Australian city of Melbourne, also said he had started
fresh talks with more families in Malaysia since Wednesday's
discovery.
"It's triggering renewed monitoring and recommendations to
families," Wheeler told Reuters.
"If there is evidence that the aircraft has failed, that
very well may trigger a wave of lawsuits from around the world,
predominantly Malaysia and China," he said.
Zhang said the families had discussed filing lawsuits in
China, Malaysia or the United States.
A Malaysian official and aviation experts have said the
piece of debris, a 2-2.5 metres (6.5-8 feet) long wing surface
known as flaperon, is almost certainly part of a Boeing 777, the
same type of aircraft as MH370.
In January, Malaysia Airlines declared the plane's
disappearance an accident, clearing the way for it to pay
compensation to victims' relatives while the search for the
missing plane goes on in a vast area 1,600 km (1,000 miles) west
of Australia.
"Regardless of whether our loved ones return or not, I will
definitely sue Malaysian Airlines ... they have put us through
so much pain and suffering, they must be held responsible," Li
Zhen, whose husband was on the plane, told Reuters by telephone.
"PATTERNS OF DESTRUCTION"
Under the Montreal Convention, which governs such accidents,
families have until March 2016 to either resolve their claim or
file legal action.
The piece of debris, covered by barnacles but otherwise in
reasonable condition, raised hopes that other useful debris
could also turn up. Investigators could then examine such
components for "patterns of destruction" to see if they had
failed, Wheeler said.
"When we find things like that we are able to investigate
whether similar parts or similar manufacturers of parts have
come under scrutiny in the past," he said.
If Boeing Co was found by expert evidence to be the
cause of the accident, families might seek to sue the aircraft
manufacturer in the United States, helping them claim millions
of dollars in compensation, Wheeler said.
Boeing has declined to comment on widely circulated photos
of the debris.
However, Daniel Rose, a partner at Kreindler & Kreindler LLP
in New York, which represents more than 50 victims' families,
said the discovery was unlikely to trigger a wave of lawsuits.
Families are pursuing a settlement with insurer Allianz
through Kreindler, he said, but the firm could sue
before the two-year statute of limitations runs out.
(Additional reporting by Megha Rajagopalan in BEIJING and Alwyn
Scott in NEW YORK; Editing by Paul Tait)