PARIS Aug 1 An Air France flight said to be
carrying plane debris that washed up on the Indian Ocean island
of Reunion and may belong to the vanished Malaysia Airlines
Boeing 777 has arrived in Paris for investigators to study its
origin.
According to a Reuters witness at the airport and Agence
France Presse, the flight landed at Orly airport at 04:17 GMT.
The debris will be delivered to a military unit near the
southwest city of Toulouse specialised in analysing aviation
wreckage.
In May 2014, Malaysia Airlines flight 370 disappeared after
veering off course from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239
passengers and crew on board.
