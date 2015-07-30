* Source says debris likely from a Boeing 777
* Malaysia has sent team to Reunion Island
* Currents could have pushed debris far from crash site -
expert
* MH370 disappeared without a trace in March 2014
By Tim Hepher and Lincoln Feast
PARIS/SYDNEY, July 30 French authorities are
studying a piece of plane debris found on Reunion Island in the
Indian Ocean to determine whether it came from Malaysia Airlines
Flight MH370, which vanished last year in one of the biggest
mysteries in aviation history.
A person familiar with the matter told Reuters the part was
almost certainly from a Boeing 777, the type of aircraft
operated by Malaysia Airlines on the ill-fated flight, but that
it had not yet been established if it was a piece of the missing
plane.
France's BEA air crash investigation agency said it was
examining the debris, found washed up on the French island east
of Madagascar, in coordination with Malaysian and Australian
authorities, but that it was too early to draw conclusions.
Nevertheless, the discovery could be the biggest
breakthrough in the so far fruitless search for MH370, which
disappeared without a trace in March 2014 carrying 239
passengers and crew while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
Most of the passengers were Chinese.
There have been four serious accidents involving 777s. Only
MH370 is thought to have crashed south of the equator.
Investigators believe someone deliberately switched off the
plane's transponder before diverting it thousands of miles off
course. Search efforts led by Australia have focused on a broad
expanse of the southern Indian Ocean off Australia, roughly
3,700 km (2,300 miles) from Reunion Island.
Malaysia said it had sent a team to Reunion to verify
whether the washed-up debris was from MH370. The island, about
600 km (370 miles) east of Madagascar, is a French Indian Ocean
territory.
"The part has not yet been identified and it is not possible
at this hour to ascertain whether the part is from a B777 and/or
from MH370," a BEA spokesman said in an email on Wednesday.
The plane part, which according to aviation experts may be a
moving wing surface known as a "flaperon" situated close to the
fuselage, usually contains markings or part numbers that should
allow it to be traced to an individual aircraft, the person
familiar with the matter said.
Greg Feith, an aviation safety consultant and former crash
investigator at the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board
(NTSB), said his sources at Boeing had told him the piece was
from a 777.
Whether it was MH370 was not clear, he said.
"But we haven't lost any other 777s in that part of the
world," Feith added.
MH370 LINK "VERY PLAUSIBLE"
Robin Robertson, an oceanographer at the University of New
South Wales in Sydney, said the timing and location of the
debris made it "very plausible" that it came from the wreckage
of MH370, given what was known about Indian Ocean currents.
"It's about the right time for something. It depends on
where it went in, but it's about the right time for debris to
wash up," Robertson said.
Malaysia Airlines said it was too early to
speculate on the origin of the debris.
The part is roughly 2-2.5 metres (6.5-8 ft) in length,
according to photographs. It appeared fairly intact and did not
have visible burn marks or signs of impact.
"In the event that the wreckage is identified as being from
MH370 on La Reunion Island, it would be consistent with other
analysis and modelling that the resting place of the aircraft is
in the southern Indian Ocean," Australian Deputy Prime Minister
Warren Truss said in a statement.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) said it was
working with Boeing and other officials.
"We know about it and we are trying to work with our French
colleagues to try and figure out if this is from MH370. It could
take some time," Chief Commissioner Martin Dolan told Reuters.
Boeing declined to comment on the photos, referring
questions to investigators.
A spokeswoman for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
declined to comment, saying the investigation was ongoing.
John Goglia, a former NTSB member, said the search area for
MH370 might need to be greatly expanded.
"It could still be a vast area," he said, because the piece
could have floated a long distance. "It might move the search
area further west."
Aviation consultant Feith said that if the part was from
MH370, the bulk of the plane likely sank, while the flaperon had
air pockets that allowed it to float below the water's surface.
Finding the wreckage would involve reverse engineering the
ocean currents over 18 months, Feith said. "It's going to take a
lot of math and science to figure that out," he added.
