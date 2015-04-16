(changes sq miles to sq kilometres in first paragraph)
By Matt Siegel
SYDNEY, April 16 Government ministers from
Australia, China and Malaysia on Thursday said that they would
extend the search for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 by
an additional 60,000 sq kilometres if the wreckage is not found
in the current search area.
The extended search for the jetliner, which disappeared last
year but is believed to have crashed in the Indian Ocean off
Australia's west coast, could take up to a year, officials said
at a meeting in Kuala Lumpur.
Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai, Australian
Deputy Prime Minister Warren Truss and Chinese Transport
Minister Yang Chuantang pledged to double the current search
area if necessary.
"Should the aircraft not be found within the current search
area, ministers agreed to extend the search by an additional
60,000 square kilometres to bring the search area to 120,000
square kilometres and thereby cover the entire highest
probability area identified by expert analysis," they said in a
joint statement.
"Ministers recognise the additional search area may take up
to a year to complete given the adverse weather conditions in
the upcoming winter months."
No trace has been found of the Boeing 777 aircraft, which
disappeared last March carrying 239 passengers and crew, in what
has become one of the greatest mysteries in aviation history.
MH370 vanished from radar screens shortly after taking off
from Kuala Lumpur, bound for Beijing. Investigators believe it
was flown thousands of miles off course before eventually
crashing.
The search of a rugged 60,000 sq km (23,000 sq mile) patch
of sea floor some 1,600 km (1,000 miles) west of the Australian
city of Perth, which experts believe is the plane's most likely
resting place, will likely be finished next month.
Four vessels equipped with sophisticated underwater drones,
have searched more than 60 percent of the previously unmapped
expanse of sea floor that has been designated the highest
priority.
The ministers seemed to imply that the additional search
area could represent the last best opportunity to find the
plane.
"Upon completion of the additional 60,000 square kilometres,
all high probability search areas would have been covered," they
said.
Loss-making Malaysia Airlines, whose fortunes worsened when
another of its Boeing 777's was shot down over Ukraine on July
17, killing all 298 people on board, was delisted at the end of
2014 as part of a $1.8 billion government-led restructuring.
(Additional reporting by Lincoln Feast in SYDNEY)