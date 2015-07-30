(Adds quote)
PARIS, July 30 French authorities said on
Thursday that plane debris found washed up on Reunion island
might come from a Boeing 777 but they could not confirm it was
from the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, which
disappeared in March last year.
Earlier on Thursday, a Malaysian official said it was almost
certain the debris was from the ill-fated airplane.
Malaysia Airlines was operating a Boeing 777 on Flight
MH370.
It vanished without a trace in March last year en route from
Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in one of the most baffling mysteries in
aviation history. The plane was carrying 239 passengers and
crew.
"Plane debris was found yesterday morning on the coast of
Saint Andre in La Reunion. At this stage, the origin of the
debris has not been identified. No hypothesis can be ruled out,
including that it would come from a Boeing 777," the Reunion
prefecture and the French Justice Ministry said in a statement.
Reunion, a French overseas department, lies in the southern
Indian Ocean.
The French Justice Ministry has opened an investigation and
France's BEA air crash investigation will coordinate cooperation
with other countries, including Malaysia and Australia, the
statement said.
(Reporting by Bernard Grollier, Writing by Ingrid Melander,;
Editing by Angus MacSwan)