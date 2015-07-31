* Aircraft part may provide insight into mystery of MH370
(Adds details, background)
By Joe Brock
ST DENIS, Reunion, July 31 Plane debris which
washed up on the Indian Ocean island of Reunion and is thought
to belong to the vanished Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 was flown
to France on Friday for checks officials hope could provide some
insight into the disaster.
Discovery of the debris, which may finally confirm the plane
crashed into the sea after veering off course from Kuala Lumpur
to Beijing with 239 passengers and crew, could help end 16
months of lingering uncertainty for relatives.
Aviation lawyers said it had also rekindled efforts by
family members of passengers to seek greater compensation if the
part is deemed to have belonged to MH370, aviation lawyers said.
Experts hope the barnacled 2-2.5 metres (6.5-8 feet) long
wing surface known as a flaperon and a fragment of luggage could
yield forensic clues to the fate of Malaysia Airlines
Flight MH370, which vanished without trace in March 2014.
A Malaysian official and aviation experts say it is almost
certainly part of a Boeing 777. But relatives, officials, the
airline and governments must await the result of tests.
Investigators believe someone deliberately switched off
MH370's transponder before diverting it thousands of miles off
course. Most of the passengers were Chinese. Beijing said it was
following developments closely.
The Air France flight is due to arrive in Paris early on
Saturday and the debris, which may have stayed afloat because of
air pockets in the structure, will then be delivered to a
military unit near the southwest city of Toulouse specialised in
analysing aviation wreckage.
The Toulouse laboratory, which employs some 600 staff, is
expected to verify the serial number of the wing-flap recovered
in Reunion before conducting further tests to try and establish
how it came to be separated from the rest of the plane.
CHINESE ATTENTION
Aeronautic experts will study deformation and damage to the
debris to determine whether it was part of a plane that exploded
in mid-air or came apart on impact with the ocean, gleaning
valuable insights into the disaster. Establishing the final
resting place of the plane, possibly thousands of kilometres
away, would still be very difficult.
The same unit was involved in analysing no fewer than 650
pieces of debris from the Air France flight AF447 which crashed
between Rio de Janeiro and Paris in 2009, killing 228.
The office of the prosecutor general in Paris said official
examination of the debris, involving French and Malaysian
judicial authorities, was to start only on Wednesday.
France 2 television showed a picture of the part with the
figures "657 BB" stamped on its interior.
That corresponds to a code in the 777 manual identifying it
as a flaperon and telling workers to place it on the right wing,
according to a copy of a Boeing document that appeared on
aviation websites.
A fragment of luggage that was also found in the area is
being flown into France with the aircraft debris and will be
sent to a unit outside Paris that specialises in DNA tests.
Zhang Qihuai, a lawyer representing the families, told
Reuters more than 30 family members in China have already agreed
to sue if the debris is confirmed to be a part of the missing
plane.
(editing by Astrid Wendlandt and Ralph Boulton)