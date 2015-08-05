PARIS Aug 5 Experts examining a piece of debris
that washed up on Reunion Island have reached a "very strong
presumption" that it comes from a missing Malaysian jetliner but
their finding still needs to be confirmed, a French prosecutor
said on Wednesday.
Deputy Paris prosecutor Serge Mackowiak told reporters that
a fragment of suitcase also found on the island would be
subjected to forensic examination by French gendarme police "as
soon as possible".
Experts based their conclusions about the wing part on
information supplied by planemaker Boeing and by Malaysia
Airlines, he said.
He was speaking shortly after Malaysian Prime Minister Najib
Razak said the Boeing 777 wing segment discovered in the Indian
Ocean island of Reunion was confirmed as coming from missing
Flight MH370, the first real breakthrough in the search for the
plane that disappeared 17 months ago.
Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 disappeared in
March last year enroute from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239
passengers and crew on board.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Andrew Callus)