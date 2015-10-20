SYDNEY Oct 20 Australian authorities searching
for the wreckage of a Malaysia Airlines jet should urgently
re-investigate two areas in the remote Indian Ocean where sonar
pictures show what could be debris from the plane, deep-sea
search experts said on Tuesday.
An Australian-led underwater search, the most expensive in
aviation history, has so far found no trace of Malaysia Airlines
Flight MH370, which went missing with 239 passengers and crew
during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in March 2014.
However, U.S. firm Williamson & Associates said images of
the southern Indian Ocean floor released by the Australian
Transport and Safety Bureau (ATSB) this month bore a striking
similarity to the underwater debris field Air France Flight 447
left on the Atlantic Ocean floor when it crashed in 2009,
killing all 228 passengers and crew.
The ATSB provided the images of the two sites as part of an
update in which it also said a re-scan of the areas indicated
they were not related to MH370.
Experts involved in past deep-water searches have said the
hunt could easily miss the plane because Dutch company Fugro NV
was using inappropriate technology and inexperienced
personnel for the highly specialized task.
Williamson and Associates "believes the target (sonar image)
bears the hallmarks of a classic high-impact debris trail
similar to other wrecks it has located", it said in a research
paper obtained by Reuters.
"We believe that any target with these characteristics
should be investigated as a high priority," it said.
The ATSB said in a written response to Reuters that
geophysicists, sonar data specialists and its quality assurance
team were satisfied that the structures in the sonar records
were "consistent with the surrounding geological formations".
"Based on analysis of all of the data, there are no
indications that there is anything possessing the
characteristics of an aircraft debris field," it said.
Fugro did not respond to requests for comment.
The ATSB said in a Sept. 23 update the ship Fugro Discovery
would resurvey "several" sites identified by sonar contact as
being of possible interest in the 120,000 sq km search area.
Other experts say the ATSB could have instead used an
autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) to resurvey the sites. An
AUV provides the most accurate search readings but cannot be
deployed in rough winter weather.
A piece of the plane found washed up on the French island of
Reunion in July provided the first direct evidence that the
plane had crashed into the sea. No further trace has been found.
Williamson was one of the rejected bidders for the contract
to search for MH370.
(Additional reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Paul Tait)