(Corrects to make clear Phoenix International found recorders
of AF447, para 16)
By Swati Pandey and Jane Wardell
SYDNEY May 28 Nearly a year after embarking on
a multi-million dollar quest to solve one of aviation's greatest
unsolved mysteries, authorities and search teams are being
criticised over their approach to finding Flight MH370 in the
remote southern Indian Ocean.
The Australian-led search, already the most expensive in
aviation history, has found no trace of the Malaysia Airlines
jet or its 239 passengers and crew, prompting calls
for a rethink into the way the mission is conducted.
Experts involved in past deep water searches say the search
to find MH370 could easily miss the plane as Dutch company Fugro
NV, the firm at the forefront of the mission, is
using inappropriate technology for some terrain and
inexperienced personnel for the highly specialised task of
hunting man-made objects.
Heightening concerns, Australian authorities said on
Wednesday that another search vessel, the Go Phoenix, which is
using the world's best deep sea search equipment and crew
provided by U.S. firm Phoenix International Holdings Inc, would
pull out within weeks. No reason was given for withdrawing the
vessel from the quest.
"Fugro is a big company but they don't have any experience
in this kind of search and it's really a very specialised job,"
said Paul-Henry Nargeolet, a former French naval officer who was
hired by France's air accident investigation agency BEA to
co-ordinate the search and recovery of Air France Flight AF447
in 2009.
"This is a big job," Nargeolet told Reuters. "I'm not an
Australian taxpayer, but if I was, I would be very mad to see
money being spent like that."
Fugro, which was contracted by the Australian government to
operate three ships pulling sonar across the vast 60,000-km
search zone, has rejected claims it is using the wrong
equipment, saying its gear is rigorously tested.
Still, Nargeolet's concerns are echoed by others in the
tightly held deepsea search and rescue industry, who are worried
that unless the search ships pass right over any wreckage the
sonar scanning either side of the vessels won't pick it up.
Experts also question the lack of data released by the
Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) on the activities of
the Fugro ships.
Three of the bidders rejected for the MH370 contract, U.S.
firm Williamson & Associates, France's ixBlue SAS and
Mauritius-based Deep Ocean Search Ltd, have taken the unusual
step of detailing their concerns - months down the track -
directly to Australian authorities in correspondence viewed by
Reuters.
Several other experts are also critical, including some who
requested anonymity, citing the close knit nature of the
industry which has just a few companies and militaries capable
of conducting deepwater searches.
"I have serious concerns that the MH370 search operation may
not be able to convincingly demonstrate that 100 percent
seafloor coverage is being achieved," Mike Williamson, founder
and president of Williamson & Associates told Reuters.
DIVING INTO THE UNKNOWN
Australia took over the search for the missing plane from
Malaysia in late March last year, three weeks after MH370
disappeared off the radar during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to
Beijing.
The search area was determined by satellite data that
revealed the plane turned back sharply over the Malaysian
Peninsula and flew undetected for another six hours before
crashing into the inhospitable southern Indian Ocean.
The unchartered waters, buffeted by the Roaring Forties
winds, stretch as deep as 6 km, hiding old volcanoes and cliffs
in their depths. Australia, Malaysia and China earlier this
month agreed to double the search area to 120,000 sq km.
Whether Phoenix International, which has U.S. navy contracts
and found the recorders of AF447, will be part of that extended
search area is unclear after the ATSB said that Go Phoenix,
owned by Australian firm Go Marine, will cease operating on June
19. Phoenix International, which was contracted separately by
the Malaysian government, did not immediately return calls about
its position. The Malaysian government also did not reply to
requests for comment.
Two of the Fugro ships traverse up and down 2.4 km-wide
strips of the sea floor, pulling via a cable a "towfish" that
contains sonar equipment, in a technique often called "mowing
the lawn".
The towfish coasts around 100 metres above the sea floor,
sending out sound waves diagonally across a swath, or broad
strip, to produce a flattened image of the seabed.
The Fugro ships are using sonar provided by EdgeTech, the
same U.S. company whose sonar was used successfully to find Air
France AF447 after it crashed in the Atlantic Ocean.
However, experts say while the type of sonar equipment being
used by Fugro gives good results in flat surfaces, it is less
well-suited to rugged underwater terrain, a world of confusing
shadows.
The ATSB has routinely released detailed data from Go
Phoenix, but has not done so for the Fugro ships. Experts have
cobbled together an analysis from glimpses of the sonar use and
data in videos and images posted to the ATSB website. From that,
they've gauged the EdgeTech sonars are operating at swathes
beyond their optimum capabilities, resulting in poor quality
images and leaving side gaps in coverage.
"It makes no sense to be using fine scale tools to cover a
massive area; it is like mowing an entire wheat field with a
household lawnmower," said Rob McCallum, a vice-president at
Williamson & Associates.
Fugro deputy managing director Paul Kennedy said the sonar
is running within its capabilities, noting the system identified
five "debris-like" objects in 700-metre deep water at a test
range off the West Australian coast.
"The test range gives us full confidence the sonars will see
the debris field when we cross it," he said.
WILD WEATHER
Fugro is known for its expertise in high-quality
low-resolution mapping of sea floors but has far less experience
than some of the rejected bidders in deepwater aircraft
searches. It has been involved in 17 search and recovery efforts
for aircraft or ships over 15 years, compared with some of the
bidders who search for 4-5 aircraft every year.
Kennedy pointed to the find earlier this month of a
previously uncharted shipwreck as evidence Fugro was capable of
finding the plane.
Concerning experts further is the fact that the third Fugro
vessel, which was being used to scan the gaps between the other
two ships with an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV), was this
month taken out of action because of encroaching wild winter
weather.
That leaves the daily search without an AUV, a much more
nimble piece of equipment that was vital in successful search
for AF447.
"We are continuously reviewing the search data as it comes
in and we are satisfied that the coverage and detection
standards we have specified are being met or exceeded," ATSB
Chief Commissioner Martin Dolan said in an email.
(Additional reporting by Tim Hepher in PARIS; Editing by Jeremy
Laurence)