SYDNEY Aug 6 Confirmation that a wing flap
found on the French island of Reunion in the Indian Ocean is
from Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370 is unlikely to put an end
to wildly diverse theories about one of the biggest mysteries in
modern aviation.
Even as authorities examine the piece of wreckage, called a
flaperon, that washed up on a Reunion beach, a host of other
experts and enthusiasts are coming to their own conclusions -
ranging from an analysis that the plane carried out a controlled
landing to the notion the wing part was planted.
"At the moment, both the flaperon's appearance and the drift
study which 'validates' it seem to be of a weirdness
sufficiently ambiguous to bolster confidence in theories across
the suspicion spectrum," said Brock McEwen, a Canadian
mathematician who has followed the investigation from the start.
McEwen is among hundreds of experts and hobbyists who have
tried to unravel what happened after MH370 disappeared off radar
on a night flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in March 2014
with 239 passengers and crew.
Delayed responses from the Malaysian government, false
leads, fortuitously found satellite data and the very remoteness
of the southern Indian Ocean where authorities believe the plane
crashed have fuelled speculation.
The resulting theories range from the wild - alien
abduction, the plane was shot down by the U.S. military near the
island of Diego Garcia, it was transported to Russia or Pakistan
for use in terrorism - to sober, science-based arguments that
the plane is in the southern Indian Ocean, but not necessarily
where searchers are looking.
Official investigators say the torn, barnacle-encrusted
flaperon confirms MH370 went down within the designated 120,000
sq km (46,000 square mile) search zone in the southern Indian
Ocean, and cautioned that even after weeks of analysis it may
divulge little more about why the plane crashed.
'CREDIBILITY'
But that has not deterred interpretations of photographs of
the flaperon and revised drift modelling by the Australian-led
search team, which some argue was changed to suit the finding,
to pursue existing theories.
"People came out and staked a claim early on what happened,
like the theory that MH370 had been shot down during war games,"
said Chris Fleming, a senior lecturer in cultural and social
analysis at the University of Western Sydney.
"To retract that is an enormous blow to their credibility
and professional career."
Andre Milne of military technology developer Unicorn
Aerospace, who believes the plane crashed into the Bay of
Bengal, said the state of the flaperon shows that MH370 was
subjected to a "soft ditch aquatic landing" by the pilot.
The Independent Group, or IG, a respected global coalition
of aviation experts and scientist, said the torn debris implies
the plane broke up mid-air.
And then there is the most basic rebuttal of all to the
latest evidence: the find itself is not real. That analysis
means conspiracy theorists can keep alive their belief that the
plane flew north and did not crash in the Indian Ocean at all.
The latter theory has been picked up by several grieving
relatives. Liu Kun, whose younger brother was onboard MH370,
said he and others suspected the wreckage could be faked.
"Parts previously used and exchanged in maintenance could be
thrown down there, but the people right now cannot be found,"
Liu said.
Fleming said the psychology of the bereaved was a different
matter to conspiracy theorists, although it was easy to see why
they might cling to narratives that dispute the official version
of events.
"The very nature of a conspiracy theory is a distrust of the
authorities; that they are covering something up," he said. "It
helps people understand the senseless."
