GENEVA Nov 11 A U.N. conference agreed on
Wednesday to dedicate part of the radio spectrum to a global
flight tracking system, to avoid a repeat of the disappearance
of Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 in March last year.
The agreement by the World Radiocommunciation Conference
(WRC) means that satellites will be able to receive
transmissions, known as automatic dependent
surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B), that aircraft currently send
only to other aircraft and to ground stations.
"This extends ADS-B signals beyond line-of-sight to
facilitate reporting the position of aircraft equipped with
ADS-B anywhere in the world, including oceanic, polar and other
remote areas," the U.N. International Telecommunication Union
(ITU) said in a statement.
"The allocation of frequencies for reception of ADS-B
signals from aircraft by space stations will enable real-time
tracking of aircraft anywhere in the world," said François
Rancy, head of the ITU's Radiocommunication Bureau.
After the still-unsolved disappearance of Malaysia Airlines
Flight MH370, regulators and airlines were criticised for
responding too slowly to French tracking recommendations after
the crash of an Air France jet in 2009.
The U.N.'s aviation arm, the International Civil Aviation
Organization (ICAO), has set a November 2016 deadline for
adopting new tracking guidelines. Those will include aircraft
sending their position at least every 15 minutes, or more in
case of emergency.
"The WRC's action today will enable better tracking and
location of aircraft that otherwise could disappear from
terrestrial tracking systems," U.S. Ambassador Decker Anstrom
said in a statement.
(Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Larry King)