By Anca Ulea and Ebrahim Harris
PARIS/KUALA LUMPUR Aug 1 Airplane debris that
washed up on the Indian Ocean island of Reunion and may belong
to a vanished Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 arrived in France on
Saturday for investigators to study its origin.
An Air France flight carrying the debris landed at Orly
airport near Paris at 0417 GMT, and it was then transferred by
road to a military-run laboratory near the southwestern city of
Toulouse that specialises in analysing aviation wreckage.
French investigators are not expected to begin examining the
wreckage before Wednesday afternoon and their Malaysian
counterparts will also be present, the Paris prosecutor's office
said in a statement.
Experts hope the barnacled 2-2.5 metres (6.5-8 feet) long
wing surface known as a flaperon and a fragment of luggage also
found on Reunion could yield clues as to the fate of Malaysia
Airlines Flight MH370, which vanished without trace
in March 2014.
There were 239 passengers and crew on board. Some families
of the victims are demanding further compensation from the
airline.
Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai told Reuters in
Kuala Lumpur on Saturday that additional Malaysian officials
were headed to Reunion to look for more debris and others would
go to France.
"If the flaperon does belongs to MH370, it is actually in
accordance with the drift pattern seen in the southern Indian
Ocean. But we do not want to speculate. We will wait for
verification from the French authorities," he said.
Discovery of the debris may finally confirm the plane
crashed into the sea after veering off course from Kuala Lumpur
to Beijing, helping to end 16 months of lingering uncertainty
for relatives.
Investigators believe someone deliberately switched off
MH370's transponder before diverting it thousands of miles off
course. Most of the passengers were Chinese.
The debris will be analysed at a lab staffed by 600 experts
that is operated by the French defence ministry near Toulouse.
The luggage fragment will be sent to a police unit outside
Paris that specialises in DNA tests.
If the serial number on the flaperon confirms that it is
from Flight 370, then the laboratory can use sophisticated tools
to try to glean more information about the causes of the crash,
such as whether its shape corresponds more to a mid-air
explosion or a crash into the ocean.
The defence ministry also contributed to the investigation
of Air France flight 447 from Rio de Janeiro to Paris that
crashed into the southern Atlantic Ocean in June 2009, killing
228 people.
(Additional reporting by Julie Rimbert in Toulouse and Joe
Brock in Saint-Denis, Reunion; Writing by Leila Abboud and
Jeremy Laurence; Editing by Tom Heneghan)