By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 Malaysia said on Thursday
paint colour and maintenance-record matches proved that a piece
of wing found on the shore of an Indian Ocean island was part of
the wreckage of Malaysian Airlines flight MH370, which vanished
last year.
Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai said investigators on the
French-governed island of Reunion had collected more aircraft
debris, including a plane window and aluminium foil, but there
was no confirmation they also belonged to the missing plane.
With the first trace of the plane confirmed, Malaysia has
asked the governments of neighbouring Mauritius and Madagascar
to help widen the search area, he told reporters.
Earlier, Prime Minister Najib Razak confirmed that the piece
of debris was from the Boeing 777 airliner that was bound for
Beijing from Kuala Lumpur with 239 passengers and crew on board
when it went missing.
"Today, 515 days since the plane disappeared, it is with a
heavy heart that I must tell you that an international team of
experts have conclusively confirmed that the aircraft debris
found on Reunion Island is indeed from MH370," Najib said in a
televised address.
The airline described the find as "a major breakthrough".
The first piece of direct evidence that the plane crashed in
the sea closed a chapter in one of the biggest mysteries in
aviation history.
But exactly what happened remains unknown and Najib's
announcement did not appear to represent any kind of resolution
for the families of those on board, most of whom were Chinese.
The fragment of wing known as a flaperon was flown to
mainland France after being found last week covered in barnacles
on a Reunion beach.
French authorities said they would step up efforts on Friday
to find more debris off Reunion. That will include deploying a
military aircraft as well as more police at sea and on the
shore.
Despite the Malaysian confirmation, prosecutors in France
stopped short of declaring they were certain, saying only that
there was a "very strong presumption".
Deputy Paris Prosecutor Serge Mackowiak said this was based
on technical data supplied by both the manufacturer and airline
but gave no indication that experts had discovered a serial
number or unique markings that would put the link beyond doubt.
Representatives of manufacturer Boeing confirmed that
the flaperon came from a 777 jet, he said, and Malaysia Airlines
provided documentation of the missing aircraft.
Mackowiak told reporters more analysis would be carried out
on Thursday, and a fragment of luggage also found in Reunion
would be examined by French police.
"We appreciate the French team and their support and respect
their decision to continue with the verification," Liow said,
adding that Malaysian experts were convinced the flaperon was
from MH370 because a seal on the part matched a maintenance
record and the paint was the same colour.
SEARCH FOR CLUES
A group of families from China said French investigators and
Boeing must also say definitively the wing piece was from the
plane.
"We are not living in denial ... but we owe it to our loved
ones not to declare them lost without 100 percent certainty!"
the families said on their microblog.
China's foreign ministry urged Malaysia to keep
investigating and to "safeguard the legitimate rights and
interests" of relatives.
Investigators looking at the wing flap at an aeronautical
facility in the French city of Toulouse are likely to start by
putting slices of metal under a high-powered microscope, to see
clues in its crystal structure about how it deformed on impact,
said Hans Weber, president of TECOP International, Inc., an
aerospace technology consulting firm.
They would probably then "do a full physical examination,
using ultrasonic analysis before they open it up to see if
there's any internal damage", Weber said.
"That might take quite a while. A month or months."
John Goglia, a former board member of the U.S. National
Transportation Safety Board, told Reuters much could be learned
from examining the metal and how the brackets that held the
flaperon in place had broken.
However, other experts cautioned that the cause of the
disaster may remain beyond the reach of investigators until
other debris or data and cockpit voice recorders are recovered.
"Debris such as the flaperon can only increase our
understanding of the last seconds of the flight," said Greg
Waldron, Asia managing editor at industry publication
Flightglobal.
Flight MH370 disappeared on March 8, 2014, and is believed
to have crashed in the Indian Ocean, about 3,700 km (2,300
miles) east of Reunion.
Investigators believe that someone may have deliberately
switched off the aircraft's transponder, diverted it off course
and deliberately crashed into the sea.
An initial search of a 60,000 sq km (23,000 sq miles) patch
of sea floor has been extended to another 60,000 sq km.
