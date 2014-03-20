An artwork conveying well-wishes for the passengers and crew of the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 is seen at a viewing gallery in Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Australia has said two objects up to 24 metres (78 ft 9 inches) in size have been spotted by satellite in the southern Indian Ocean, providing a lead in the search for the missing Malaysian jetliner.

Following are the basic dimensions of the Boeing (BA.N) 777-200ER which was used on Malaysia Airlines MASM.KL Flight MH370, according to Boeing's website.

Wing span 60.9 metres (199 feet 10 inches)

Overall length 63.7 metres (209 feet)

Tail Height 18.5 metres (60 feet 9 inches)

Fuselage Diameter 6.19 metres (20 feet 4 inches)

(The length of each wing was not immediately available but the published data implies that each wing is about 27.4 metres (89 feet 11 inches) long, after adjusting for the width of the fuselage).

