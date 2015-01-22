SYDNEY Jan 22 The Australian Transport Safety
Bureau (ATSB) on Thursday called for expressions of interest in
the recovery of missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 from the
bottom of the Indian Ocean - should the aircraft be found.
Months of searches have failed to turn up any trace of the
Boeing 777 aircraft, which disappeared on March 8,
carrying 239 passengers and crew shortly after taking off from
the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur, bound for Beijing.
The ATSB said preliminary tenders would allow it to assess
which organisations are able to supply the equipment and
expertise required. Any recovery of the aircraft is likely to
cost millions of dollars and be technically difficult given the
remoteness and depths of the Indian Ocean.
The current phase of the search is focusing on a previously
unmapped 60,000-sq-km (23,000- sq-mile) patch of sea floor some
1,600 km (1,000 miles) west of the Australian city of Perth.
Expressions of interest are due by Feb. 18. The ATSB will
use those to draw up a shortlist. A final decision on any
recovery operation will be made jointly by the Australian,
Malaysian and Chinese governments.
Depths in the search area range from around 600 metres to
6,000 metres, which is at the limit of technological
capabilities for both search and recovery operations.
France's Alcatel Lucent SA operates the "Ile de
Sein" salvage ship, which can drop cables to a depth of 6,000
metres and lift up to 10 tonnes at a time. U.S. naval contractor
Phoenix International is the manufacturer of the Remora 6000
robot, which lifted the wreckage of an Air France airliner from
a depth of 3,900 metres in the Atlantic Ocean.
Dutch engineering firm Fugro is carrying out the
current search, using four vessels and sophisticated underwater
drones.
(Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)