By Maxim Duncan
| BEIJING, March 18
BEIJING, March 18 Furious Chinese families
threatened on Tuesday to go on hunger strike until the Malaysian
government tells them the truth about the fate of their
relatives aboard a Malaysia Airlines flight which went
missing en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
Ten days after the airliner vanished an hour into its
flight, hundreds of family members are still waiting for
information in a Beijing hotel.
Around two thirds of the 239 passengers on board Malaysia
Airlines flight MH370 are Chinese.
Families vented their pain and anger on Chinese
representatives sent by the airline to meet them on Tuesday and
demanded to see the Malaysian ambassador.
"What we want is the truth. Don't let them become victims of
politics. No matter what political party you are, no matter how
much power you have, if there isn't life, what's the point?
Where is compassion?" asked one middle-aged woman angrily.
"You're always going back and forth. I think your government
knows in their heart why we want you to answer us. Because
you're always tricking us, telling us lies," added one man.
China has repeatedly called on the Malaysian side to do a
better job at looking after the relatives of the Chinese
passengers, and to provide them with updated information.
"China has all along demanded that the Malaysian side and
Malaysia Airlines earnestly respond to the reasonable requests
of the Chinese families," Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei
said at a daily news briefing.
The Chinese representative from the airline said what
information the families received was beyond his control.
"I can accept the criticisms and mistakes that you have
pointed out. But the problem is that some information and
material we really have no way to access. From my position, I
really cannot access it. So I beg for your forgiveness," he
said.
As the representatives left, families shouted after them,
chanting slogans with their fists in the air.
"Keep protesting, Respect life, Don't let them become
victims of politics, Tell us the truth!" they shouted.
Speaking to reporters, a woman who had led the chanting held
up a piece of paper with slogans written on it, and said the
families were calling for a hunger strike.
"Respect life, return our relatives. Can everyone read it?
Can everyone read it?" she asked.
"We're going on hunger strike. I'm representing," she said.
"The families are on the point of collapse. There are so
many families coming and going, some have already left. The
young people can stand it, but the elderly have already broken
down," she shouted.
It was not clear how many of the relatives would join the
hunger strike, or if it had even begun.
A man surnamed Wen whose son was aboard the plane repeated
demands to see the ambassador.
"We haven't yet decided whether we will go to the embassy,
but we demand that the Malaysian ambassador come and represent
the government to come and answer the families' questions and
give them some information. They're secretive, they never tell
the truth," he said.
Anger has also spread online, with some Chinese calling on
the government to impose sanctions on Malaysia for its poor
handling of the incident.
"Malaysia knew that the plane changed direction, yet
concealed it, knew that it was not in South China Sea, yet let
everyone look there for several days, and they are still hiding
all kinds of information," one user wrote on microblogging site
Sina Weibo. "This rogue state really should be sanctioned."