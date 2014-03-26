A memorial cross and wreath in memory of the victims of missing Malaysia Airways Flight MH370 is pictured outside RAAF Base Pearce in Bullsbrook near Perth, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Wainwright/Pool

WASHINGTON FBI Director James Comey told a House subcommittee on Wednesday he expects his agency to finish an investigation of computer files related to the missing Malaysia Airlines flight in the next one or two days.

Comey, who was testifying before an appropriations subcommittee on the FBI's 2015 budget request, said Malaysian authorities gave the FBI forensic computer materials and that the agency's review of those materials is nearly complete.

"I have teams working really around the clock to exploit that," Comey said. "I don't want to say more about that in an open setting, but I expect it to be done fairly shortly. Within a day or two we will finish that work."

Comey did not say what results he expected from the FBI's analysis. He also denied allegations that Malaysian authorities had not been open to assistance offered by the FBI in the investigation of Malaysia Airlines MASM.KL Flight MH370, which has been missing for over two weeks.

The search for the plane continued on Wednesday as new satellite images revealed more than 100 objects in the southern Indian Ocean that may be debris from the jetliner. It is thought to have crashed on March 8 with the loss of all 239 people aboard after flying thousands of miles off course.

(Reporting by Julia Edwards in Washington; Editing by Peter Galloway)