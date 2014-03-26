WASHINGTON, March 26 FBI Director James Comey
told a House subcommittee on Wednesday he expects his agency to
finish an investigation of computer files related to the missing
Malaysia Airlines flight in the next one or two days.
Comey, who was testifying before an appropriations
subcommittee on the FBI's 2015 budget request, said Malaysian
authorities gave the FBI forensic computer materials and that
the agency's review of those materials is nearly complete.
"I have teams working really around the clock to exploit
that," Comey said. "I don't want to say more about that in an
open setting, but I expect it to be done fairly shortly. Within
a day or two we will finish that work."
Comey did not say what results he expected from the FBI's
analysis. He also denied allegations that Malaysian authorities
had not been open to assistance offered by the FBI in the
investigation of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, which
has been missing for over two weeks.
The search for the plane continued on Wednesday as new
satellite images revealed more than 100 objects in the southern
Indian Ocean that may be debris from the jetliner. It is thought
to have crashed on March 8 with the loss of all 239 people
aboard after flying thousands of miles off
course.
(Reporting by Julia Edwards in Washington; Editing by Peter
Galloway)