By A. Ananthalakshmi
KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 Malaysia's top official
in charge of the search for a missing jetliner rejected
criticism on Tuesday from U.S. officials that it has not been
sharing as much information as it could with foreign
governments.
A Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777-200ER vanished en
route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in the early hours of March 8
with 239 passengers and crew on board. No trace of the plane has
been found.
China has called for better coordination in the search
operation now involving 26 countries, while some U.S. officials
and politicians have expressed frustration at what they see as
Malaysia's refusal of help.
Malaysian Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein specifically
defended coordination with the United States and China and said
he had been in touch with his counterparts in both countries.
"This morning, I was (speaking) with (U.S. Defense
Secretary) Chuck Hagel and then I was also with my counterpart
(from) China," he told Reuters.
Hishammuddin denied reports that Malaysia had discouraged
the Federal Bureau of Investigation from sending a team to
Malaysia.
"I have been working with them. It's up to the FBI to tell
us if they need more experts to help because it's not for us to
know what they have."
Malaysian officials say they have been in touch with the FBI
through the U.S. embassy, where the agency has a permanent
representative, from "day one".
"No matter what everyone says, the cooperation that I am
getting for Malaysia and for what efforts I am doing, it is
overwhelming," Hishammuddin said.
Two U.S. security officials said on Monday that Malaysia had
still not invited the FBI to send a team.
One source in Kuala Lumpur familiar with the investigation
said an FBI team was in Malaysia to help with the probe. But
another source familiar with the matter confirmed that no one
had arrived from the United States to reinforce the FBI presence
in the country.
An unprecedented search for the missing flight now stretches
across Asia, from the Caspian Sea to the southern Indian Ocean.
Investigators are convinced that someone with deep knowledge
of the Boeing 777-200ER and commercial navigation
diverted the jet, carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew, perhaps
thousands of miles off course.
EXTENSIVE EXPERIENCE
The FBI has extensive experience in investigating plane
disasters, including the crashes off the U.S. east coast of TWA
Flight 800 in 1996 and Egyptair Flight 990, en route from Los
Angeles to Cairo, in 1999.
In the case of Egyptair 990, the FBI helped air safety
investigators establish that the crash was caused by a suicidal
co-pilot.
In the TWA 800 case, the FBI conducted a lengthy
investigation that eventually helped the National Transportation
Safety Board discredit theories that the plane was hit by a
missile, but instead was brought down by a freak accident
involving overheated fuel.
India, which has suspended search operations for the
Malaysian plane pending a review of the satellite data, has said
it had no complaints with the sharing of information.
"I think they (Malaysia) are sharing all the information.
Every country has the capability up to their own airspace ... So
the information they have, they have shared," said Acquino
Vimal, India's deputy high commissioner to Malaysia..
"I am yet to hear anything from our operational people
saying that we are not getting information."
The jet disappeared in a region beset by rivalries over
military capabilities and where sovereignty can be a grey issue.
Furthermore, the need to co-operate has cast a potentially
embarrassing light on regional surveillance capabilities,
especially where the ability of nations to watch each other's
airspace is concerned.
In Australia, a defence industry source said that any
available information from its powerful radars pointing out to
the Indian Ocean would likely be passed on to Malaysia in a
"highly sanitised way" to conceal its origins and appease any
concerns about Australian monitoring of neighbouring airspace.
