PARIS, March 9 France's air accident board,
which led a three-year investigation into the 2009 loss of an
Air France jet in the Atlantic, has offered to help
Malaysia and Vietnam with the recovery of a missing Malaysia
Airlines plane.
"We have communicated to Malaysian and Vietnamese
authorities that we are ready to assist with the underwater
search operations or recovery of wreckage," a spokeswoman for
the Paris-based BEA accident investigation branch said on
Sunday.
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board has also
offered to help with the recovery of the Boeing 777, which
vanished en route to China with 239 people on board and is
presumed to have crashed. So far no confirmed trace of the plane
has been found, more than 48 hours after it disappeared.
Air France Flight 447 from Rio de Janeiro to Paris vanished
in a storm on June 1, 2009, triggering an international hunt for
wreckage and black boxes, in a case that bears similarities to
the disappearance of the Malaysian jet.
The recorders were eventually hauled nearly 4 km (2.5 miles)
to the sea's surface nearly two years later after an
unprecedented deep-water search operation costing $50 million.
Investigators found that ice had caused faulty speed sensor
readings on the plane but pilot error had also played a part, as
the crew's handling of the plane after the auto-pilot was
disengaged put it into a stall from which it could not recover.
