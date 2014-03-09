March 8 Twenty employees of U.S. chipmaker
Freescale Semiconductor were passengers on a Malaysia
Airlines flight presumed to have crashed off the
Vietnamese coast, according to a company statement on Saturday.
The employees, among 239 people on the plane, included
engineers and manufacturing staff, many of whom travel regularly
between company facilities in Tianjin, China, and Kuala Lumpur,
a company source said.
None of Austin, Texas-based Freescale's most senior
executives were on board Boeing Co's 777-200ER, which
vanished from radar screens about an hour after it took off from
Kuala Lumpur for Beijing.
There were no confirmed signs of the plane or any wreckage,
well over 24 hours after flight MH370 went missing.
Twelve of the Freescale employees on the plane were from
Malaysia and eight from China, the company said in a statement.
"At present, we are solely focused on our employees and
their families," Freescale Chief Executive Officer Gregg Lowe
said in a statement.
Freescale has sites in Tianjin and Kuala Lumpur for testing
and packaging chips used in automobiles, consumer products,
telecommunications infrastructure and industrial equipment.