* IATA chief says governments must ensure borders secure
* Question of identification raised after Malaysian flight
* Airlines carry out visual checks on passenger lists - IATA
By Robert Evans
GENEVA, March 12 Airlines cannot be held
responsible for identifying passengers using false documents
because they have no access to a database of stolen documents
that is only available to governments, industry group IATA said
on Wednesday.
The fate of the missing Malaysian Airlines flight,
which at least two passengers had boarded using stolen
passports, has raised questions about traveller identification.
Global police agency Interpol has said in 2013 passengers
were able to board planes a billion times without their
passports being screened against the agency's
databases.
IATA Director General Tony Tyler said airlines spent large
sums annually in giving governments in more than 60 countries
advance details on passengers flying into their territory.
"It is the responsibility of governments to ensure that
their borders are secure," he told a news conference at the
Geneva headquarters of IATA, the International Air Transport
Association, which represents the airline industry worldwide.
"If governments are being provided with a very comprehensive
database (by Interpol) of lost and stolen passports, why aren't
they using it?" the IATA chief asked.
Two Iranian citizens who arrived in Malaysia on their own
passports but then left using European passports that were
reported lost by their owners several months ago were on flight
MH370 from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing that disappeared with 239
people on board.
Tyler said airlines carried out their own visual checks to
ensure that the names on their passenger lists corresponded to
those on the passport. "But that is as far as the responsibility
goes," he added.
"If there is a problem with border control and invalid
passports, that is an issue which governments have to step up to
and address."
Asked if the airlines would take checks for fake documents
on themselves if they were given access to the Interpol
database, Tyler indicated that they would be reluctant to do so.
"It is not a job for airlines, it is a job for governments,"
he said. "It is up to governments to control borders."
