Malaysia's transport minister Liow Tiong Lai speaks at a news conference about debris found on a beach in Mozambique that may be from missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia said on Thursday that a coastal search needs to be conducted around South Africa and Mozambique for potential debris from missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.

A piece of debris was found along the southern coast of South Africa on March 11, while another one was found off the coast of Mozambique this month.

"There is a need for us to search the South African coast to find more debris. Malaysia is sending a team there and we are currently awaiting approval from the South African authorities," said Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai on Thursday.

"The coastal search will be by a Malaysian team and focused around South Africa and Mozambique."

Liow, however, said the location for underwater search need not be changed.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Michael Perry)