(Adds U.S. government source saying no validation of "pings",
paragraph 10)
* Three "acoustic events" in Indian Ocean search for MH370
* Australian PM cautious on possible breakthrough
* Up to 12 planes, 13 ships search three zones on Sunday
* Malaysia starts formal investigation into disappearance of
plane
By Lincoln Feast and Swati Pandey
SYDNEY/PERTH, Australia, April 6 Chinese and
Australian ships hunting for a missing Malaysia Airlines
jetliner have picked up separate acoustic signals in different
parts of a vast Indian Ocean search area and are trying to
verify if one could be from the plane's black box recorders.
Australian search authorities said on Sunday a Chinese
patrol vessel, the Haixun 01, had picked up a fleeting "ping"
signal twice in recent days in waters west of Perth, near where
investigators believe Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370
went down on March 8.
More planes and ships were being sent to assist in that
area. Meanwhile, Australia's HMAS Ocean Shield had reported a
separate "acoustic event" some 300 nautical miles away.
The Ocean Shield is carrying sophisticated U.S. Navy
equipment designed to pick up signals sent from the black boxes,
which may hold the key to why the aircraft ended up thousands of
kilometres off course.
"We are treating each of them seriously. We need to ensure
before we leave any of those areas that this does not have any
connection with MH370," Retired Air Chief Marshal Angus Houston,
head of the Australian agency coordinating the operation, told a
media conference in Perth.
A black box detector deployed by the Haixun 01 picked up the
signal with a frequency of 37.5kHz per second - the same as
emitted by flight recorders - at about 25 degrees south and 101
degrees east, Xinhua reported on Saturday.
Australian search authorities said such a signal would be
consistent with a black box, but both they and Xinhua stressed
there was no conclusive evidence linking it to the Boeing
777.
"The 37.5kHz is the specific frequency that these locator
pingers operate on," said Anish Patel, president of Sarasota,
Florida-based Dukane Seacom, which made the black box locator.
"It's a very unique frequency, typically not found in
background ocean noise," such as whales or other marine mammals,
he told Reuters.
A U.S. government source close to the MH370 investigation
said on Sunday that the "pings" have not yet been validated. The
source also said that no additional, trustworthy information had
turned up to explain why the plane disappeared.
SOUTHERN AREA BACK IN FOCUS
Houston said analysis of earlier satellite data had again
led investigators to refine the search area towards the southern
part of the corridor.
"The area of the highest probability is, what we think, the
southern part where Haixun 01 is operating. That is why we are
really interested in the two acoustic encounters that Haixun 01
has had."
The water was around 4,500 metres (14,764 ft) deep in that
part of the search area, Houston added.
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said he was "hopeful
but by no means certain" that the reported pulse signals were
related to MH370.
"This is the most difficult search in human history. We are
searching for an aircraft which is at the bottom of a very deep
ocean and it is a very, very wide search area," Abbott told
reporters in Tokyo, where he is on a visit.
Up to a dozen planes and 13 ships will be scouring three
separate areas about 2,000 km (1,243 miles) northwest of Perth,
Australia's Joint Agency Coordination Centre said on Sunday.
SONAR EQUIPMENT
Authorities have not ruled out mechanical problems as a
cause of the plane's disappearance, but say the evidence,
including loss of communications, suggests it was deliberately
diverted.
Malaysian authorities have faced heavy criticism,
particularly from China, for mismanaging the search and holding
back information. Most of the 227 passengers were Chinese.
Malaysia said on Saturday it had launched a formal
investigation into the plane's disappearance that would include
experts from Australia, the United States, China, Britain and
France.
Normally, a formal air safety investigation is not launched
until wreckage is found. But there have been concerns that
Malaysia's informal investigations to date have lacked the legal
standing of an official inquiry convened under U.N. rules.
Under International Civil Aviation Organisation rules, the
country where the aircraft is registered leads the investigation
when the incident takes place in international waters.
Malaysian Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said the
investigation would comprise three groups: one would examine
maintenance records, structures and systems; an "operations"
group would study flight recorders, operations and meteorology;
and a "medical and human factors" group would look into
psychology, pathology and survival.
