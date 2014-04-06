* Black box batteries near end of official life
* British ship diverted to area where China reported pulses
* Australian authorities say happy with Chinese
communication
SYDNEY/PERTH, Australia, April 7 Some planes and
ships searching for a missing Malaysia Airlines jetliner in the
Indian Ocean moved on Monday toward waters where a Chinese
vessel had picked up "ping" signals at the weekend, raising
hopes of finding the airliner's black-box recorders.
The black boxes, thought be to lying on the ocean floor, are
equipped with locator beacons that send pings on the same
frequency as those detected by the Chinese naval ship, but the
beacons' batteries are thought to be running out by now, a month
after Flight MH370 disappeared.
"We are running out of time in terms of terms of the battery
life," Retired Air Chief Marshal Angus Houston, head of the
Australian agency coordinating the operation, told a news
conference in Perth on Sunday.
The black boxes record cockpit data and may provide answers
about what happened to the plane, which was carrying 227
passengers and 12 crew when it vanished off radar on March 8 and
flew thousands of km off its Kuala Lumpur-to-Beijing route.
Chinese patrol ship Haixun 01 reported receiving a pulse
signal with a frequency of 37.5 kHz, consistent with the signal
emitted by flight recorders, on Friday and again on Saturday.
"The 37.5kHz is the specific frequency that these locator
pingers operate on," said Anish Patel, president of Sarasota,
Florida-based Dukane Seacom, which made the black box locator.
"It's a very unique frequency, typically not found in
background ocean noise," such as whales or other marine mammals,
he told Reuters.
The pulses were detected within two km (1.2 miles) of each
other but were hundreds of nautical miles outside the main
search zone in the southern Indian Ocean which has been scoured
by planes and aircraft for more than a week.
Britain's HMS Echo, which is equipped with underwater sonar
equipment, is due to reach the area, where the water is around
4,500 metres (14,764 ft) deep, later on Monday.
"The fact we've had two acoustic events in that location
provides some promise, which requires a full investigation of
the location," Houston said, but he stressed there was no
conclusive evidence linking it to the Boeing 777.
Houston also noted that Australia's HMAS Ocean Shield, which
is towing a U.S. navy "pinger locator" was the best-equipped
ship to pinpoint the flight recorders.
The Ocean Shield will continue to investigate a separate
"acoustic event" some 300 nautical miles away in the original
search zone 2,000 km (1,243 miles) northwest of Perth. A
decision on whether to send it to the new area is likely to be
made later on Monday, Houston said.
"We need to ensure before we leave any of those areas that
this does not have any connection with MH370," Houston said.
Houston said the Chinese discovery of pings was consistent
with a correction to earlier satellite data which had again led
investigators to refine the search area towards the southern
part of the corridor.
A U.S. government source close to the MH370 investigation
said on Sunday that the pings had not yet been validated. The
source also said that no additional, trustworthy information had
turned up to explain why the plane disappeared.
COOPERATION
Authorities have not ruled out mechanical problems as a
cause of the plane's disappearance but say the evidence,
including loss of communications, suggests it was deliberately
diverted.
Houston on Sunday said he was comfortable with the level of
cooperation between search countries, following criticisms that
Australia only became aware of the Chinese find at the same time
as the Xinhua state news agency filed a story from a reporter on
board the Haixun.
"I'm very satisfied with the consultation, the coordination
that we are building with our Chinese friends," Houston said.
However, he added that language was sometimes an issue and
he had arranged for a Chinese liaison officer to join the
Australian-led coordination centre.
Malaysian authorities have faced heavy criticism,
particularly from China, for mismanaging the search and holding
back information. Most of the 227 passengers were Chinese.
