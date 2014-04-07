* Search at critical point as black box batteries die
* Ships haven't picked up any further signals
* Preparing to deploy Bluefin underwater vessel to search
ocean floor
* Chances of finding surface wreckage dwindling
By Jane Wardell and Swati Pandey
SYDNEY/PERTH, Australia, April 8 A robotic
search vehicle is likely to be sent deep into the Indian Ocean
on Tuesday to look for wreckage of a missing Malaysian jetliner
on the sea floor, as officials say the chance of finding
anything on the surface has dwindled.
Angus Houston, head of the Australian agency coordinating
the search for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, said
the month-long hunt was at a critical stage given the black box
recorder batteries were dying - or had died.
An Australian ship that picked up signals consistent with
the beacons from aircraft black box recorders over the weekend
had not registered any further pulses, Houston said.
"The locator beacon has a shelf life of 30 days and we are
now passed that time and as a consequence there is a chance that
the locator beacon is about to cease transmission, or has ceased
transmission," Houston told Australian Broadcasting Corp radio.
"It's all very finely balanced and I think it's absolutely
imperative to find something else."
Houston said the chance of finding anything on the surface
was greatly diminished due to strong currents and a cyclone that
had passed through the area in the past week.
The black boxes record cockpit data and may provide answers
about what happened to the plane, which was carrying 227
passengers and 12 crew when it vanished on March 8 and flew
thousands of kilometres off its Kuala Lumpur-to-Beijing route.
Authorities have not ruled out mechanical problems as a
cause of the plane's disappearance but say evidence, including
loss of communications, suggests it was deliberately diverted.
A U.S. Navy "towed pinger locator", which has been trawling
an area some 1,680 km (1,040 miles) northwest of Perth, picked
up two "ping" signal detections over the weekend - the first for
more than two hours and the second for about 13 minutes.
Houston said the Australian ship Ocean Shield was still
pulling the pinger locator in an effort to regain contact but
would likely move quickly to remove that equipment and instead
send down an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) named
Bluefin-21.
The Bluefin will scour the ocean floor in 20-hour missions
using sonar in an attempt to find the Boeing 777, before
its findings are downloaded and analysed on board the Ocean
Shield.
If anything unusual is spotted, the sonar on board the
robotic vehicle will be replaced with a camera to take a closer
look. The potential search area was 4.5 km (2.8 miles) deep, the
same as the Bluefin range.
Malaysia's acting transport minister, Hishammuddin Hussein,
told reporters in Kuala Lumpur he was "cautiously hopeful" that
the signals picked up would lead to a positive finding soon.
DIFFICULT SEARCH
Houston said he was confident the search teams were looking
in the right area, based on analysis of sporadic radar and
satellite data.
"We are pretty confident that we are in the right area
because the calculations of the search area are right where we
are picking up these transmissions," Houston said, adding that a
decision to deploy the Bluefin would be made later on Tuesday.
"We've probably got to about that stage now," he said.
It could be several days before the Bluefin had anything to
report.
"Nothing happens fast when you're working at depths of 4,500
metres," Houston said. "It's a long, painstaking process,
particularly when you start searching the ocean floor."
Up to eleven military planes, three civilian planes and 14
ships will take part in the search on Tuesday, with the
Australian coordination centre reporting good weather in the
search area.
A second search area was being maintained in waters where a
Chinese vessel had also picked up "ping" signals at the weekend
in an area more than 300 nautical miles from the latest signals.
Chinese patrol ship the Haixun 01 reported receiving a pulse
signal with a frequency of 37.5 kHz, consistent with the signal
emitted by flight recorders, on Friday and again on Saturday.
Houston said the Chinese and Australian discoveries of pings
were consistent with work done on analysing radar and satellite
data but the Ocean Shield's leads were now the most promising.
Malaysian authorities have faced heavy criticism,
particularly from China, for mismanaging the search and holding
back information. Most of the 227 passengers were Chinese.
(Additional reporting by Lincoln Feast in Sydney and Anuradha
Raghu in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Dean Yates)