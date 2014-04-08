(Adds comments from U.S. navy officer)
* Search at critical point as black box batteries die
* Ships haven't picked up any further signals
* Towed pinger searches to continue for days
* Need narrower search area before deploying AUV
By Lincoln Feast and Swati Pandey
SYDNEY/PERTH, Australia, April 8 An Australian
ship which picked up possible "pings" from the black box
recorders of a missing Malaysia Airlines jetliner has been
unable to detect any further signals and time is running out to
narrow the massive search, officials said on Tuesday.
Angus Houston, head of the Australian agency coordinating
the search for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, said
the month-long hunt in the Indian Ocean was at a critical stage
given the batteries in the black box beacons had already reached
the end of their 30-day expected life.
A U.S. Navy "towed pinger locator" onboard Australia's Ocean
Shield picked up two signals consistent with black box locator
beacons over the weekend - the first for more than two hours and
the second for about 13 minutes.
Houston said the signals represented the best lead in the
search yet, but efforts to pick up the pings again had so far
been unsuccessful.
"If we don't get any further transmissions, we have a
reasonably large search area of the bottom of the ocean to
prosecute and that will take a long, long time. It's very slow,
painstaking work," said Houston.
The black boxes record cockpit data and may provide answers
about what happened to the plane, which was carrying 227
passengers and 12 crew when it vanished on March 8 and flew
thousands of kilometres off its Kuala Lumpur-to-Beijing route.
Authorities say evidence, including the loss of
communications, suggests the plane was deliberately diverted by
someone familiar with the aircraft, but have not ruled out
mechanical problems.
Analysis of satellite data led investigators to conclude the
Boeing 777 came down in an area some 1,680 km (1,040
miles) northwest of Perth, near where possible pings were picked
up and the search is now focused.
BLUEFIN ON HOLD
An autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) named Bluefin-21 is
onboard the Ocean Shield and could be sent to look for wreckage
on the sea floor, but narrowing the search zone first was
critical, Houston said.
"It is a large area for a small submersible that has a very
narrow field of search, and of course, it is literally crawling
along the bottom of the ocean," he said.
"That's why its so important to get another transmission and
we need to continue until there's absolutely no chance the
(black box) device is still transmitting."
The Bluefin will scour the ocean floor in 20-hour missions
using sonar in an attempt to find the aircraft, before its
findings are downloaded and analysed on board the Ocean Shield.
If anything unusual is spotted, the sonar on board the
robotic vehicle will be replaced with a camera to take a closer
look. The potential search area is about 4.5 km (2.8 miles)
deep, the outer reach of the Bluefin's range.
Some 133 missions have been completed so far in the
multinational aerial hunt for debris in the southern Indian
Ocean and would continue, officials said.
Up to 11 military planes, three civilian planes and 14 ships
planned to take part in the search on Tuesday, with good weather
in the search area. But so far, searchers have only turned up
fishing gear and other detritus.
"Even after the black box is found, the surface search will
continue because they're looking for evidence to investigate why
the aircraft went down," Lieutenant Commander Adam Schantz, the
officer in charge of U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon search unit, told
Reuters.
"So, we'll continue for a while trying to find anything on
the surface that might give a reasoning behind the accident."
(Additional reporting by Jane Wardell in Sydney and Anuradha
Raghu in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Dean Yates and Michael Perry)