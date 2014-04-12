* No new acoustic signals picked up
* US supply ship sent to replenish Australian search vessels
* Newspaper says co-pilot tried to make cellphone call
* Search area refined with help of earlier "pings"
* Officials optimistic that plane could be found soon
(Adds report of cellphone call by co-pilot)
By Swati Pandey
PERTH, April 12 The search for a missing
Malaysia Airlines jetliner resumed on Saturday, five
weeks after the plane disappeared from radar screens, amid fears
that batteries powering signals from the black box recorder on
board may have died.
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott warned on Friday that
signals picked up during the search in the remote southern
Indian Ocean, believed to be "pings" from the black box
recorders, were fading.
Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 disappeared soon after taking
off on March 8 from Kuala Lumpur bound for Beijing with 227
passengers and 12 crew on board, triggering a multinational
search that is now focused on the Indian Ocean.
Search officials say they are confident they know the
approximate position of the black box recorder, although they
have determined that the latest "ping', picked up by searchers
on Thursday, was not from the missing aircraft.
Batteries in the black box recorder are already past their
normal 30-day life, making the search to find it on the murky
sea bed all the more urgent. Once they are confident they have
located it, searchers then plan to deploy a small unmanned
"robot" known as an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle.
"Work continues in an effort to narrow the underwater search
area for when the Autonomous Underwater Vehicle is deployed,"
the Australian agency coordinating the search said on Saturday.
"There have been no confirmed acoustic detections over the
past 24 hours," it said in a statement.
The black box records data from the cockpit and
conversations among flight crew and may provide answers about
what happened to the plane, which flew thousands of kilometres
off course after taking off.
The mystery has sparked the most expensive search and rescue
operation in aviation history.
Investigators probing the disappearance suspect that the
co-pilot of the jetliner tried to make a call with his cellphone
after the plane was diverted from its scheduled route,
Malaysia's New Straits Times reported sources as saying on
Saturday.
The newspaper cited unidentified investigative sources as
saying the attempted call from co-pilot Fariq Abdul Hamid's
phone was picked up by a cellphone tower as the plane was about
200 nautical miles northwest of the west coast state of Penang.
That was around where military radar made its last sighting of
the missing jet at 2:15 a.m. local time on March 8.
Government officials could not immediately be reached for
comment on the report. The New Straits Times quoted acting
Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein as saying that the
report needed to be verified.
But he appeared to cast doubt on the report by saying: "If
this did happen, we would have known about it earlier."
Malaysia is focusing its criminal investigation on the cabin
crew and the pilots of the plane -- 53-year-old captain Zaharie
Ahmad Shah and 27-year old Fariq -- after clearing all 227
passengers of any involvement, police have said.
Malaysia's government has also begun investigating civil
aviation and military authorities to determine why opportunities
to identify and track the flight were missed in the chaotic
hours after it vanished.
NARROWING SEARCH AREA
Analysis of satellite data has led investigators to conclude
the Boeing 777 crashed into the ocean somewhere west of
the Australian city of Perth. So far, four "ping" signals, which
could be from the plane's black box recorders, have been
detected in the search area in recent days by a U.S. Navy "Towed
Pinger Locator".
"We are now getting to the stage where the signal from what
we are very confident is the black box is starting to fade and
we are hoping to get as much information as we can before the
signal finally expires," Abbott said on Friday.
The U.S. supply ship USNS Cesar Chavez has joined the
Australian-led task force to provide logistics support and
replenish Australian navy ships, a Pentagon spokesman said.
Up to nine military aircraft, one civil aircraft and 14
ships were scouring a 41,393 sq km (25,720 sq mile) patch of
desolate ocean some 2,330 km (1,445 miles) northwest of Perth.
The extensive search and rescue operation has so far
included resources from 26 countries.
Australia's Ocean Shield, which has the towed pinger locator
on board, is operating in a smaller zone, just 600 sq km (232 sq
miles) about 1,670 km (1,040 miles) northwest of Perth. That is
near where it picked up the acoustic signals and where dozens of
sonobuoys capable of transmitting data to search aircraft via
radio signals were dropped on Wednesday.
Experts say the process of teasing out the signals from the
cacophony of background noise in the sea is slow and exhausting.
An unmanned submarine named Bluefin-21 is on board the Ocean
Shield and could be deployed to look for wreckage on the sea
floor some 4.5 km (2.8 miles) below the surface once a final
search area has been identified.
(Additional reporting by David Alexander in WASHINGTON and
Stuart Grudgings in KUALA LUMPUR; Editing by Lincoln Feast and
Stephen Powell)