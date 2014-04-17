(Adds reduced time frame and search area, oil slick analysis)
By Byron Kaye
PERTH, Australia, April 17 Footage taken by a
deep-sea drone should determine sooner than previously thought
whether a remote stretch of the Indian Ocean is the final
resting place of a missing Malaysian jetliner, Australian search
authorities said on Thursday.
After the U.S. Navy robot submarine Bluefin-21 completed its
first full scan of the seabed some 2,000 km (1,240 miles) west
of the Australian city of Perth, authorities said they had
reduced the search area based on further analysis of what they
believe may be signals from the plane's black box.
It came as an air-and-sea search was expected to be scaled
down almost six weeks after Malaysia Airlines flight
MH370 disappeared from radar screens mid-flight with 239 people
on board.
A series of "pings" recorded this month have led searchers
to the remote stretch of ocean in the belief that the signals
may have come from the plane's black box recorders.
However, with no pings received in more than a week and the
black box's battery now 10 days past its approximate expiry
date, authorities are relying on the Bluefin drone.
On April 15, a U.S. Naval spokesman said the drone would
take up to two months to search its designated area, but on
Thursday the Australian Joint Agency Coordination Centre said
that was now incorrect.
"Since the US Navy provided comment some days ago, the
underwater search has been significantly narrowed through
detailed acoustic analysis conducted on the four signal
detections made by the Towed Pinger Locator," the JACC said in a
statement.
The analysis had created a "reduced and more focused
underwater search area".
"The current underwater search efforts are being pursued to
their completion so we can either confirm or discount the area
as the final resting place of MH370," the statement said.
AIRCRAFT CONTINUE TO SEARCH
Meanwhile, a separate lead in the search, a sample taken
from an oil slick picked up in the area, had been analysed and
was found not to be aircraft engine oil or hydraulic fluid, the
JACC said, suggesting it was not related to an aircraft.
On Monday, the search coordinator, retired Air Chief Marshal
Angus Houston, said the air and surface search for debris would
likely end in three days as the operation shifted its focus to
the largely unmapped area of ocean floor.
However, authorities said on Thursday up to 10 military
aircraft, two civil aircraft and 11 ships would still search an
area totalling about 40,000 square km (15,450 square miles).
That would suggest searchers, under pressure from the
families of those on board the plane, still hold some hope of
finding floating wreckage.
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott was quoted by the Wall
Street Journal on Wednesday as saying that "we believe that
(underwater) search will be completed within a week or so. If we
don't find wreckage, we stop, we regroup, we reconsider".
Asked by Reuters on Thursday to clarify Abbott's comments to
the newspaper, his office said he was only suggesting that
authorities may change the area being searched by the Bluefin-21
drone, not that the search would be called off.
Malaysia's defence minister, Hishammuddin Hussein, vowed
that the search would continue even if there could be a pause to
regroup and reconsider the best area to scour.
"The search will always continue. It's just a matter of
approach," he told a news conference in Kuala Lumpur.
He said Abbot remained in close contact with Malaysian Prime
Minister Najib Razak and the two had spoken on Thursday to
discuss the search.
"They've been looking for 40 days and haven't found anything
floating yet," Geoffrey Dell, Associate Professor of Accident
Investigation and Forensics at Central Queensland University,
told Reuters.
"You'd have to start saying there's either nothing to find
or let's move elsewhere," he said.
(Additional reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah in Kuala Lumpur;
Writing by Matt Siegel; Editing by Paul Tait, Robert Birsel and
Mike Collett-White)