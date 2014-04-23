* Beach debris not from a Boeing aircraft - ATSB chief
* Malaysia steps up assets used for deep sea search
(Adds ATSB comments)
MELBOURNE, April 24 Debris picked up on a beach
in Western Australia this week is unlikely to have come from the
Malaysian Airlines jet that vanished nearly seven weeks ago,
Australia's transport bureau said on Thursday.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has assessed
the material that washed up on the coast 10 km (six miles) east
of the town of Augusta, near the southwestern tip of Australia,
the bureau's spokesman said.
"It's considered highly unlikely to be from MH370,"
spokesman Tony Simes said.
ATSB commissioner Martin Dolan earlier told Australian
Broadcasting Corporation radio that the bureau had examined
detailed photographs of the debris and was satisfied it was not
a lead in the hunt for the plane.
"We're not seeing anything in this that would lead us to
believe that it is from a Boeing aircraft," he told ABC Radio.
Authorities have given no details on the material, which
was the first discovery of suspected debris in weeks and the
first since the detection of what were believed to be signals
from the plane's black box flight recorder on April 4.
Seabed scans of a 10 km zone off the west coast of Australia
have failed to turn up any wreckage, but Malaysia and Australia
have vowed to plough on with the search for the plane that went
missing on March 8 with 239 people on board.
The U.S. navy drone that has been scouring the seabed is due
to end its first full mission in the southern Indian Ocean
within days.
Malaysian acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein
said the search authorities would need to "regroup and
restrategise" if nothing was found in the current search zone,
but said the search would "always continue".
"I can confirm in fact we are increasing the assets that are
available for deep-sea search," he told a news conference in
Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, adding that the government was
seeking help from state oil company Petronas, which has
expertise in deep-sea exploration.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Chris Reese and Richard
Pullin)