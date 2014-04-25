KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 Angry relatives of people
missing on Malaysian Airline flight MH370 held some members of
the carrier's staff for more than 10 hours in a hotel in
Beijing, the airline said on Friday.
The jetliner vanished on March 8 with 239 people on board
while on a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. Many of the
passengers were from China and their relatives have grown
increasingly frustrated with the failure of a multi-national
search to find any trace of the plane.
More than 200 family members held 10 Malaysian Airline staff
after a briefing at a Beijing hotel, only releasing them early
on Friday, the airline said.
"Malaysia Airlines confirms that its staff were held at the
Lido Hotel ballroom in Beijing by the family members of MH370 as
the families expressed dissatisfaction in obtaining details of
the missing aircraft," the airline said.
In another incident, a Chinese family member attacked a
Malaysian Airline's security supervisor on duty at same hotel on
Tuesday, the airline said.
The member of staff sustained a light injury and the airline
had filed a police report, it added.
The search for missing airliner is likely to drag on for
years, a senior U.S. defence official said earlier on Friday, as
an underwater search for any trace of the plane's wreckage off
west Australia appeared to have failed.
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Robert Birsel)